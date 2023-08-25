Shooting outside Milwaukee school, man sentenced

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half prison after prosecutors said he was shot with his own gun outside a school in 2022.

Jamaree Kelly, 18, pleaded guilty Friday to possession of a firearm on school grounds and was additionally sentenced to two years of extended supervision.

Additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Kelly was 17 years old when the shooting happened Oct. 10, 2022 outside James Madison High School near 83rd and Florist.

School had just let out, court filings state, when surveillance showed Kelly jump into a crowd of students and pistol-whip one of them. The gun fell to the ground and was picked up by someone else. That person turned the gun on Kelly and pulled the trigger – hitting him in the pelvis.

Court documents state Kelly told police he and some friends went to the high school to attack a student who he said jumped them months earlier.

Nobody else was hurt in the shooting. Milwaukee Public Schools officials said, after the shooting, police were called and students were brought inside until police gave the all-clear.

Court records indicate Kelly was also convicted in an August 2022 incident. His sentence in the school incident is to be served consecutive to time served in that case.