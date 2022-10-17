Milwaukee shooting outside school: Teen accused, shot with his own gun

A Milwaukee teenager has been charged as an adult for a shooting incident at James Madison High School that left him injured last Monday, Oct. 10. The accused is Jamaree Kelly, 17, and he faces the following criminal counts:

Possession of a firearm on grounds of a school

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18

Carrying a concealed weapon

Disorderly conduct

School had just let out at James Madison last Monday. Police say a crowd of students was outside when a person jumped into the crow and hit a student with a gun. The gun fell to the ground and was picked up by someone else – who turned the gun on the person, and pulled the trigger.

Not too long after this incident, police say a 17-year-old boy was dropped off at St. Joseph's Hospital. The teen, identified as Kelly, was shot through the pelvis and had a graze wound on his leg.

Jamaree Kelly

Kelly was charged last week. Prosecutors say video shows it was Kelly who pulled out a gun and pistol-whipped a student.

Court documents say Kelly told police he and some friends went to Madison to attack the student because the victim jumped Kelly and his friends months ago.

When questioned by investigators, Kelly stated he was at Madison High School to pick up a student "when people started shooting, and he was shot by an unknown male." After this, the detective informed the defendant he did not believe Kelly's story -- and the "defendant finally admitted he was at the school with his friend to jump a student" because that student "got him and his friends jumped earlier in the summer," the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

While at the hospital, investigators were sent video footage that showed the "defendant with a handgun concealed in his front right pocket of his hooded sweatshirt. Defendant is seen jumping in a crowd of students outside the school and appears to strike (the student) with a firearm and dropping it. A subject picks up the defendant's gun and discharges it towards defendant," the complaint says.

When the detective showed Kelly the video, the defendant "admitted to having the gun during the incident and the subject was him in the video.

Nobody else as hurt in the shooting. Milwaukee Public Schools officials said after the shooting, police were called and students were brought inside until police gave the all-clear.

Kelly made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Oct. 14. Cash bond was set at $2,500 -- and he is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 20.