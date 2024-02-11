Gun on school grounds, Milwaukee teen gets probation

article

A Milwaukee teen has been sentenced to two years' probation for bringing a gun onto the Audubon School grounds in 2023.

Court records show Adrik Everson, 17, pleaded guilty to having a gun on school grounds, and a misdemeanor was dropped as part of a deal with prosecutors.

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to Audubon School on April 27, 2023. A school staff member said a student had a gun in the school. The complaint states another student informed a security officer that Everson had "a handgun in his waistband."

The security officer found Everson in a hallway and escorted him to a room, the complaint states. When the school staff member entered the room with Everson and the security officer, the teen "ran out of the room and started to run north in the hallway." Everson was stopped and detained in the hallway with help from another security guard, the complaint said.

Prosecutors said Everson was then taken to a men's restroom where the staff member searched Everson and found a gun in his waistband. The court paperwork said the firearm was a black 9mm Taurus. In addition, the complaint said an extended magazine loaded with 12 rounds was recovered – along with an additional round in Everson's pants pocket.