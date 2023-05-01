Milwaukee teen accused, bringing gun onto grounds at Audubon MS/HS

article

A 17-year-old Milwaukee is accused of bringing a firearm onto the school grounds of Audubon Middle/High School. The accused is Adrik Everson – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Possession of a firearm on grounds of a school

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to Audubon Middle/High School around 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 27. A school staff member stated a student was in possession of a firearm in the school. The complaint says another student informed a security officer that "the defendant was armed with a handgun in his waistband."

When the security officer located the defendant in a hallway, the defendant was escorted to a room, the complaint says. When the school staff member entered the room with the defendant and security officer, Everson "ran out of the room and started to run north in the hallway." Everson was stopped and detained in the hallway with help from another security guard, the complaint says.

According to the complaint, Everson was then taken to a men's bathroom where the staff member "conducted a search of the defendant and observed a black firearm in his waistband." The court paperwork says the firearm was a black 9mm Taurus. In addition, "an extended magazine was recovered which was loaded with 12 rounds. An additional round was located in the defendant's pants pocket," the complaint says.

Everson made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, April 30. Cash bond was set at $750.