Milwaukee school bus fight; woman arrested, police investigating

A fight between a mother and a school bus driver got heated Thursday morning on Milwaukee’s north side.

It was all caught on camera.

A parent nearby saw what was happening this morning and stepped in as he said things turned dangerous. It went from an argument about the bus being late to a physical fight.

"The parent charged toward the driver and tried to push her way up on the bus," said the man who recorded the video, who wanted to remain anonymous. "That’s when the bus driver kicked her off."

The incident happened at 38th and Clarke.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In the video, a woman is seen flying through the bus doors and onto the sidewalk after confronting the bus driver.

"They started tussling, the door closed and for some reason the bus was threw in reverse," he said.

As the bus started to back up, children started screaming. The man recording the video ran over and attempted to stop the fight.

"There's kids in there," the man is heard saying in the video. "That is so dangerous."

School bus incident

As the doors finally opened, the mom walked off the bus and an object is seen visible in her waistband.

"Your intentions might not have been to pull the gun out or anything, but it’s just dangerous when you get up on the bus with a loaded weapon," he said.

Police were called to the scene and the parent was arrested.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"Both of them were in the wrong," the man said.

The man said he was grateful he was in the right place at the right time, before any children were hurt.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges will be referred to the district attorney’s office in the coming days.

Safeway Transportation, the school bus service, responded with "no comment" before abruptly hanging up.