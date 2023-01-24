Riverwest vehicle break-ins, Milwaukee police say at least 21 hit
article
MILWAUKEE - At least 21 vehicles were broken into in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood early Tuesday, Jan. 24.
It happened off of Locust Street just west of the Milwaukee River shortly before 7 a.m., according to police. The vehicles' windows were smashed.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.