Milwaukee bar burglarized, vandalized: 'They tried it again'

A Milwaukee bar was burglarized and then vandalized within 24 hours this week.

Willie Ortiz has owned Club 99 in Riverwest with his dad for 15 years. When he got up Wednesday morning, he could not wake up from the nightmare.

"They went back there, took the old register and knocked over a bunch of glass," he said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Ortiz said a burglar threw a brick through the front door and took the cash register with roughly $400 inside. He patched up the door and reported it to police, but his situation got worse Thursday.

"I was like, ‘They tried it again,’" he said.

Club 99 in Riverwest

This time, Ortiz thinks someone threw something at the side door. He is not sure why someone would do it, or who did it, but said the crime is not going to scare him out of the neighborhood.

"I don’t see it being somebody I know, but once again, I’m too trustworthy sometimes," he said. "I love being a part of the community, I love Riverwest. This is just some unfortunate incidents that happened."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Ortiz said he's now in the process of installing a security camera system in hopes to prevent anything like this from happening again. He said repairs are going to cost him more than $2,000.

Milwaukee police are still looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to give them a call.