Milwaukee recycling plant fire took 24 hours to fully extinguish: MFD

A three-alarm fire at Milwaukee Recycles prompted evacuation of the Menomonee River Valley site Wednesday afternoon, May 31.

Thursday afternoon, Milwaukee Fire Department Chief Aaron Lipski said the fire was completely out – an effort that took 24 hours.

The MFD was first dispatched to the plant on Mount Vernon Avenue at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday. Milwaukee's Department of Public Works told FOX6 News an equipment operator saw a small fire in a holding bin, activated the fire suppression system and called 911.

Seventy-five firefighters responded Wednesday from MFD and Wauwatosa Fire Department. Those firefighters were spelled overnight as firefighting efforts continued, Lipski said.

HAZMAT personnel tested the air after smoke billowed from the blaze and drifted west toward the 27th Street Viaduct. Despite an odor, Lipski said there is believed to be a negligible impact to the public related to the smoke.

Operated by Republic Services, the facility processes recyclables under a joint venture between the City of Milwaukee and Waukesha County.

No injuries were reported.