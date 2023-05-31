Milwaukee recycling plant fire, smoke billows near I-94

A three-alarm fire at Milwaukee Recycles prompted evacuation of the Menomonee River Valley site Wednesday afternoon, May 31.

The Milwaukee Fire Department was first dispatched to the plant on Mount Vernon Avenue around 1:48 p.m. MFD Chief Aaron Lipski said the facility has a "long, storied history" of fires.

A passing train blocked what would've been the first crew to respond, but all employees were able to evacuate by the time firefighters arrived around 2 p.m.

The fire began with a piece of machinery, rose to the second alarm around 2:15 p.m. and the third alarm around 2:45 p.m. Lipski said the fire was not under control as of 4 p.m., and firefighters will begin disassembling the exterior of the facility to better access and extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported. Lipski said toxicity of the burned material is a concern. HAZMAT teams are taking air samples, and Lipski advises those who can to close their windows or avoid the area.

Fire at Milwaukee recycling plant near I-94

Statement from Republic Services:

At approximately 2:10 PM CT, a fire broke out at the Milwaukee Recycling Center. We are thankful to report that all of our employees are safe and unharmed. At this time we do not know the cause of the fire and are cooperating with the fire department as they work to extinguish the fire.