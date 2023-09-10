Milwaukee rally seeks gun safety bill hearings in Madison

A Milwaukee rally Sunday, Sept. 10 at North Point Water Tower Park pushed for hearings on three gun safety bills. It was held with school back in session because organizers said they fear more school shootings.

Demonstrators walked down North Avenue, asking people to contact their legislators and push for hearings on the bills and that they not be gaveled in and out.

"Students are afraid, and parents are afraid, and I’m a grandparent," said Shirley Horowitz. "I’m afraid."

Groups gathered at North Point Water Tower Park hoping to raise awareness about Wisconsin gun laws.

"It is not an anti-gun, take away the guns type of event," said Horowitz.

They want hearings on three bills in committee in Madison.

Milwaukee rally seeks gun safety bill hearings

"Background checks and extremist protection orders and a safe storage tax incentive bill," said Jenny Hoffman-Jonas, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

People were asked to fill out postcards or contact their legislators.

"If they hear from enough people that we want this, they can’t ignore it," said Hoffman-Jonas.

The bills involve universal background checks when someone purchases a gun, safe gun storage and a red flag law.

"It allows a family member to request a court to temporarily remove a firearm from somebody who has shown they are a threat to themselves or others," said Hoffman-Jonas.

The rally Sunday took place a day after a concealed carry expo in Milwaukee. Organizers there said the focus is educating gun owners.

"There may be a few who take advantage of being a legal gun owner and take and do things they shouldn’t be doing," said Larry Harris. "Nevertheless, it’s the criminals. We, as legal gun owners, should have the right to defend ourselves."

According to "Everytown for Gun Safety," on average, 678 people die by guns in Wisconsin.