Milwaukee Public Schools; extreme heat shortens 1st day of class

Thousands of students are heading back to class on Tuesday, Sept. 5 – including in Milwaukee. But those students will not be there for long because of our extreme heat.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) says breakfast and lunch will be served with course work in between – and then kids will head home. All after-school, recreation, and sports programs are also canceled for the day.

Not all MPS schools have air conditioning. The district's guidelines for heat-related closures are when heat index values (feels like temperature) are expected to be 95 degrees or higher during the daytime hours. The heat index forecast for Tuesday is between 95 and 98 degrees. Two weeks ago, high heat closed district schools two days in a row.

Staggered start/end times

If you have a student in MPS, check out the dismissal times, which depend on the start times.

All schools will start at their regular times with dismissals as follows:

Schools that begin at 7:25 a.m. will be dismissed at 11 a.m.

Schools that begin at 8 a.m. will be dismissed at 11:50 a.m.

Schools that begin at 9:05 a.m. will be dismissed at 12:50 p.m.

Schools that begin at 9:10 a.m. will be dismissed at 12:50 p.m.

Schools that begin at 9:15 a.m. will be dismissed at 12:50 p.m.

Officials welcome students

At Maryland Avenue Montessori School in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, school, district, and state leaders are set to welcome students back to class.

FOX6 News chatted with Milwaukee Teachers Education Association (MTEA) President Amy Mizialko on Monday. She said building relationships with students and families is one of the most important things to do this time of year.

"We know the key to student learning and student progress, A very close, home-school relationship. Where families and parents are welcomed into the classroom and know that their children are fully supported. That’s what’s one everybody’s minds," Mizialko said.

It is especially important as the pandemic interrupted learning not just in Milwaukee, but across the state in 2020 and 2021.

The "welcome to school" events at Maryland Avenue Montessori are set to begin around 7 a.m. Tuesday.