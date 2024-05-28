Milwaukee Public Schools budget proposal; public gives feedback

The Milwaukee Public Schools-proposed nearly $1.5 billion budget will move to a final vote.

The district wants to cut nearly 300 positions, despite a recently-passed referendum to boost funding.

The board approved two amendments at its meeting on Tuesday, May 28, but not without tense public comment about the proposed budget.

There was contention at Tuesday's meeting, as the public pushed for their voices to be heard one more time before a decision is made on the district’s proposed budget for the upcoming school year.

"It is time for the MPS community to truly reimagine what safety means, what it looks like and what it feels like," said MPS student D'Adria Veal. "This includes college and career readiness programs, healthy and fresh food, culturally competent and well-paid teachers."

The budget includes $140 million in new revenue from the controversial referendum passed in April. Despite that, the budget will cut 288 positions, including 148 teachers. Of those, 130 are said to be school support teachers. It also includes 44 educational assistants, 27 food service assistants and 13 school nurses.

"It is baffling to me to not be able to understand where the money is going," said DeShawnda Bailey, a concerned citizen. "The misappropriation of funds has to stop."

Superintendent Keith Posely said the cuts are due to inflation and lack of funding. He said any staff members cut would have the option to move to a different position.

The two amendments approved will restore at least three positions for a mentor teacher and learning specialists.

As for final action, the board could vote on the budget this Thursday, May 30.