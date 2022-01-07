Milwaukee Public Museum closing temporarily, COVID staffing shortages

article

The Milwaukee Public Museum will be temporarily closed to the public Monday, Jan. 10 through Wednesday, Jan. 12 due to staffing shortages amid the ongoing surge in regional COVID-19 cases.

The museum said it will provide updates on reopening plans at mpm.edu and on its social media channels.

"With a few key staff members in essential operational roles currently quarantining or awaiting test results, the Museum is proactively closing for a few days to accommodate for the impact of those absences," MPM President and CEO Ellen Censky said in a news release. "The health, safety and wellbeing of those who enter our building is paramount, and unfortunately, we cannot safely operate without certain staffing levels in critical departments."

MPM has implemented several COVID-19 mitigation measures throughout the pandemic to ensure it can serve the public, including mask requirements for all staff and visitors ages three years and older, elevator and exhibit occupancy limits, and increased cleaning in high-traffic and high-touch areas.

These measures align with Milwaukee County's guidance on community and public spaces social restrictions, and follow CDC recommendations as best they can while keeping local orders in mind. In addition, 97% of MPM employees are vaccinated, the museum said; unvaccinated employees are required to receive weekly COVID-19 testing.

People who have already purchased tickets online for the affected dates will be able to receive a refund or transfer their tickets to an alternate future date.

