Milwaukee preps Wisconsin Center for vaccine rollout

As early as next week, the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee will transform into a major hub for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The City of Milwaukee received its first 100 doses of Pfizer's vaccine on Wednesday, Jan. 6 -- those being given to frontline workers and Milwaukee firefighters.

In the next several days, health officials are expecting hundreds more doses to arrive and be stored and distributed at the Wisconsin Center.

"We are preparing the Wisconsin Center right now to work with us," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

The relationship with the Wisconsin Center was formed in hopes to expedite the COVID-19 vaccination process in Milwaukee.

In preparation for 800 more doses of Pfizer's vaccine arriving, freezers have been delivered to the Wisconsin Center.

"There is a secure area at the Wisconsin Center to make sure that we are dealing with the security problems we saw in Grafton," Barrett said.

The Wisconsin Center vaccination site will first be used to immunize health care and frontline workers. Then, in Phase 1B, essential workers and teachers will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Looking further ahead to widespread distribution, health officials are urging patience.

"I assure you, everybody who wants a vaccine will get one," said Darren Rausch, Greenfield Health Department director. "The amount of vaccine allocated to Wisconsin is still very small."

"Timing is difficult to predict, it’s no secret the vaccine rollout at the national level has been slower than anticipated," said Dr. Ben Weston with the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management.

In the meantime, health officials are working to learn more about mutations of the virus.

"It’s not fully known that the vaccine will protect from these strains, but early signs indicate it likely would," Weston said.

Addressing concerns over reports of allergic reactions, doctors say local site reactions are the most common -- including soreness or tenderness.

"Those are very unusual. But we want people to know, if you have had an allergic reaction in the past, specifically to polyethylene glycol which is in medications like MiraLAX, or things given for bowel prep for colonoscopies, that you may have an allergic reaction to this vaccine," said Dr. Mary Beth Graham, Medical College of Wisconsin associate chief and professor.

After getting the vaccine, patients will be given an information card that can be used to register on V-Safe -- a tool to track side effects.