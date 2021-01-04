Prosecutor: WI pharmacist thought COVID-19 vaccine was unsafe

article

A Wisconsin pharmacist told police he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine because he felt the medicine wasn't safe, a prosecutor said Monday.

Police in Grafton, about 20 miles north of Milwaukee, arrested the Advocate Aurora Health pharmacist Steven Brandenburg last week following an investigation into the 57 spoiled vials of the Moderna vaccine, which officials say contained enough doses to inoculate more than 500 people.

"He’d formed this belief they were unsafe," Ozaukee County District Attorney Adam Gerol said during a virtual hearing. He added that Brandenburg was upset because he was in the midst of divorcing his wife, and an Aurora employee said Brandenburg had taken a gun to work twice.

Gerol didn't explain why Brandenburg thought the vaccine wasn't safe.

Charges are pending and the FBI and U.S. Food and Drug Administration are also investigating.

Aurora Medical Center in Grafton

Advertisement

Advocate Aurora Health Care Chief Medical Group Officer Jeff Bahr has said Brandenburg admitted that he deliberately removed the vials from refrigeration at the Grafton medical center overnight on Dec. 24 into Dec. 25, returned them, then left them out again on the night of Dec. 25 into Saturday.

A pharmacy technician discovered the vials outside the refrigerator on Dec. 26. Bahr said Brandenburg initially said he had removed the vials to access other items in the refrigerator and had inadvertently failed to put them back.

The pharmacist has been fired.

The Moderna vaccine is viable for 12 hours outside refrigeration, so workers used the vaccine to inoculate 57 people before discarding the rest. Police said the discarded doses were worth between $8,000 and $11,000.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Bahr said the doses people received Dec. 26 are all but useless. But Gerol said during the hearing that Moderna would need to test the doses to make sure they're ineffective before he can proceed with any charges beyond destruction of property.

Judge Paul Malloy set a $10,000 signature bond for Brandenburg and ordered him to surrender all his firearms to sheriff’s deputies, not to work in the health care field and to have no contact with Aurora employees.

Reaction

The Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin released the following statement on this matter:

"The Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin expresses deep disappointment in hearing the news of an individual deliberately wasting doses of the Moderna vaccine. The actions of this individual should not reflect on the thousands of healthcare professionals that are committed to safely and quickly vaccinating our colleagues and patients.

"At PSW, we believe that, together with our colleagues in healthcare and public health, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians play a vital role in expanding access to immunization services. Vaccines recommended by the CDC are safe and effective and vaccination is our way out of the pandemic.

"As this most unique of years draws to a close, we are focused on the inspiration we see in the everyday heroics of pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and other healthcare professionals that have served patients throughout this pandemic."