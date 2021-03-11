FOX6 rides along with MPD’s new Traffic Safety Unit

Reckless driving is an issue Milwaukee leaders have been trying to combat for years.

On Thursday, March 11, FOX6 News got a behind-the-scenes look, riding along with the Milwaukee Police Department's new Traffic Safety Unit (TSU).

Milwaukee drivers are all too familiar with how dangerous getting behind the wheel can be. That's why MPD is hitting the road to put the brakes on reckless driving.

The TSU, launched in late February, is saturating various parts of Milwaukee to enforce, educate and engineer safer streets.

Officer Alan Klaudi with the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) Traffic Safety Unit (TSU)

The speed limit where Officer Alan Klaudi made a traffic stop Thursday, near Fond du Lac and Townsend, is 30 mph. The driver in question was clocked doing 48 mph.

Advertisement

"We're trying to get people to slow down," Klaudi said. "This is what we’re trying to stop."

In that driver's case, doing 18 over the limit meant a costly ticket -- $124.

"The goal of every citation is to change behavior," said Klaudi.

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) Traffic Safety Unit (TSU)

Officer Klaudi and Officer Lydia Rivera-Holey said they joined the TSU to be part of the solution.

"It’s not just a north side issue, it’s not just a south side issue, it’s city-wide," Rivera-Holey said.

Milwaukee police said reckless driving-related citations increased 23% between 2019 and 2020.

"People are using these streets as if they’re highways," said Rivera-Holey.

Officer Lydia Rivera-Holey with the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) Traffic Safety Unit (TSU)

Between those same years, fatal crashes were up 51%, many involving children, Rivera-Holey added.

Just this week, police said a drunk driver was speeding near 34th and Greenfield when he crashed into a parked car, killing a 3 1/2-month-old baby in his vehicle.

"It’s so unfortunate. It’s not necessary," Klaudi said.

Wreck at 34th and Greenfield, Milwaukee

For the TSU, cracking down on speed and other reckless behavior -- like running red lights and driving in bike lanes -- means saving lives.

"Speed is a number one factor in collisions," said Klaudi. "We really need a buy-in from the community to look at themselves and change their own behavior. To slow down, they don’t have to make that light."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"I think together we can all do our part to make driving in the city better," Rivera-Holey said.

Residents can be part of the solution, too. When observing reckless driving, authorities ask that you take a mental note of it, then, when you arrive safely at your destination, report it through the TSU website. Forms are available in both English and Spanish.