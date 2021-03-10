MPD: 3 1/2-month-old girl dies from injuries in crash in Milwaukee

article

A 3 1/2-month-old girl critically hurt in a crash near 34th and Greenfield Avenue on Milwaukee's south side has now died from her injuries, police say.

Officials say the wreck happened when the driver of the vehicle attempted to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed when he lost control. The driver's vehicle then struck an unoccupied parked vehicle.

In addition to the infant, a 27-year-old woman and 4-year-old girl suffered serious injuries. Officials say the driver of the vehicle -- a 35-year-old Milwaukee man -- was not hurt in the wreck.

Wreck at 34th and Greenfield, Milwaukee

Officials say criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Milwaukee police say this incident is typical of the reckless driving incidents they have seen in recent months. If you see an incident of reckless driving, you are urged to call Milwaukee police. You can also visit their Traffic Safety Unit website at https://mpdtsu.org/.