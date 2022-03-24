Milwaukee police: Teen girls arrested in abduction of 3-month-old boy

article

Milwaukee police announced on Thursday, March 24 that a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were arrested in connection to the abduction of Anthony Crudup Jr.

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man and a 56-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested on unrelated charges. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, March 23, at approximately 2:17 a.m., Milwaukee police officers responded to an abduction near Sherman and Marion.

The caller allowed multiple individuals to stay at her residence and fell asleep. When she woke up, she noticed the individuals were gone and her 3-month old male infant was missing. The baby was identified as Anthony Crudup Jr. An Amber Alert was issued in attempt an to locate Anthony.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., an investigative lead led officers to a residence near 44th and Capitol . Anthony was located in a residence, safe and unharmed.

This is a developing story.