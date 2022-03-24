Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: Teen girls arrested in abduction of 3-month-old boy

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police announced on Thursday, March 24 that a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were arrested in connection to the abduction of Anthony Crudup Jr.

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man and a 56-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested on unrelated charges. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, March 23, at approximately 2:17 a.m., Milwaukee police officers responded to an abduction near Sherman and Marion.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The caller allowed multiple individuals to stay at her residence and fell asleep. When she woke up, she noticed the individuals were gone and her 3-month old male infant was missing. The baby was identified as Anthony Crudup Jr. An Amber Alert was issued in attempt an to locate Anthony.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., an investigative lead led officers to a residence near 44th and Capitol . Anthony was located in a residence, safe and unharmed. 

This is a developing story.

Amber Alert canceled, Milwaukee boy found safe: police
article

Amber Alert canceled, Milwaukee boy found safe: police

An Amber Alert issued for missing 3-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr. on Wednesday, March 23 was canceled that afternoon. He was found safe, police said.

Third Ward shooting: Keasean Ellis-Brown pleads not guilty
article

Third Ward shooting: Keasean Ellis-Brown pleads not guilty

Keasean Ellis-Brown, the man accused of shooting an off-duty Milwaukee police detective in January, pleaded not guilty to charges against him on Thursday, March 24.

AT&T jobs: 100+ Milwaukee openings; many offer $3K signing bonus
article

AT&T jobs: 100+ Milwaukee openings; many offer $3K signing bonus

AT&T announced on Thursday, March 24 that it has more than 100 job openings around the Milwaukee area for a variety of full and part-time positions.

Palmyra bird flu carcass compost plan worries neighbors

Government agencies plan to compost the nearly three million chickens infected with the bird flu in Jefferson County after "depopulation," and families living near the compost site aren't sure that's the best idea.