Amber Alert issued for Milwaukee boy, 15-year-old girl located

An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr. He was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23 near 42nd and Marion in Milwaukee.

Authorities said Anthony was possibly with a 15-year-old girl, who has no relationship to Anthony. UPDATE: Authorities say that teenage girl has been located – but the boy remains missing.

Anthony Crudup Jr.

Anthony is described as a 3-month-old male, Black, 2'2" tall, weighing about 12 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue and dark blue with white design two-piece sweat suit.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Anthony Crudup, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.