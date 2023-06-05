Milwaukee police: Teen's body found in towed vehicle

A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was found dead in a car on Monday, June 5 that had been towed to the city's tow lot on W. Lincoln Avenue last week Thursday.

Officials said the body of the teen was found shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. The body was located on the floor of the rear portion of a severely accident-damaged SUV.

Milwaukee police say the SUV involved was towed to the tow lot on Thursday evening after a crash at 91st and Fond du Lac Avenue. When officers arrived, they located a crashed vehicle that struck a tree. The vehicle was later determined to be stolen. The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old male, was a short distance away from the vehicle. Officers say the driver had injuries, and called for medical assistance. The 16-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries – and later arrested. The SUV was severely damaged and MPD arranged for the vehicle to be towed.

The cause of his death for the 17-year-old later found in the SUV is being investigated by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials say MPD and DPW will both conduct thorough inquiries into these circumstances.