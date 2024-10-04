Milwaukee standoff: Officer fired weapon, man found dead with gun

The Brief A 33-year-old man is dead in Milwaukee after an hours-long tactical situation. It is not clear if the man shot himself or if he was struck by an officer's bullet. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be conducting a thorough investigation on this incident.



A man is dead following an hours-long tactical situation that unfolded near 68th and Hope in Milwaukee on Friday, Oct. 4.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted three people fleeing a home – jumping off a second-story porch. One of the three had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and officers moved all three to safety.

Moments later, police said the suspect came out of the home on the second-story porch. He had a gun. Officers ordered the suspect to drop the gun, but MPD said the suspect did not comply. An officer then shot at the suspect, and the man went back into the residence.

A tactical enforcement unit later entered the home and found the suspect, a 33-year-old man, dead from a gunshot wound. Officials said at this time, the cause of the suspect's injury is unknown. The suspect's gun was recovered next to him.

The person who suffered multiple gunshot wounds is 33 years old and was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Nobody else was shot.

The officer who fired his weapon was identified as a 28-year-old with more than three years of service with MPD, Norman said. The officer has been placed on administrative duty.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating the incident with the Brookfield Police Department as the lead agency.

Chief Norman said video will be released from this incident if it is determined the officer's gunfire caused the suspect's death.