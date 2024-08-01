Milwaukee police shooting at gas station, video released

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Thursday released video of a July officer-involved shooting.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the content of the videos, which can be watched in full on MPD's YouTube channel, disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The shooting happened at a gas station near Sherman and Capitol the night of Wednesday, July 17. Officers were initially called for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a person who was wanted for a shooting that happened the previous day.

According to MPD, the officers gave that suspect several commands to show his hands as he retreated to the back of a gas station. It was at that point, police said, that the armed suspect shot toward officers and other people who were inside the store.

One officer returned fire, police said, as others took cover and continued to order the suspect to show his hands – but he didn't comply. The suspect pointed his gun toward officers a second time, and another officer then shot his weapon.

MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said the suspect then ran out of the gas station and fired numerous shots toward officers. Officers returned fire, striking the suspect. Norman said additional force was used to take the suspect into custody.

Wanted suspect

Officials said the suspect was a 22-year-old Milwaukee man. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The suspect's rifle was recovered at the scene.

Norman said the suspect was wanted for a shooting in which two people were wounded near 29th and Melvina on July 16.

Ongoing investigation

The officers involved in the shooting were a 39-year-old man with more than five years of service, a 31-year-old man with more than four years of service, and a 25-year-old man with more than four years of service. They were placed on administrative duty – which is standard procedure.

The Milwaukee Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

MPD disclaimer on Video Release Policy:

The Milwaukee Police Department’s Video Release Policy Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) 575, establishes criteria for when video evidence that captures officer-involved incidents that result in death or great bodily harm will be released to the public. This policy is intended to balance important interests, including the public’s interest in transparency and police accountability, the necessity of preserving the integrity of criminal and administrative investigations, and the privacy interests of individuals depicted in such videos (including victims, witnesses, bystanders, and the individuals against whom force is used). This policy creates a presumption of release. It is our goal to release video in officer involved incidents according to SOP 575 within 15 days of the incident.