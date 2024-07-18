Milwaukee police shooting at gas station; suspect wounded

Milwaukee police shot and wounded a man at a gas station near Sherman and Capitol late Wednesday, July 17.

Officials said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers initially responded to a gas station in the area for a shooting. When officers arrived, they encountered a person who was wanted for a shooting on Tuesday. The officers gave several commands to the suspect to show his hands – as he retreated to the back of a gas station. At that point, the suspect, who was armed, fired shots towards the officers and individuals inside the store. An officer then fired his service weapon at the suspect.

Officers took cover and continued to make commands for the shooter to show his hands. But the suspect did not comply, officials said.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the suspect then ran out of the gas station and fired numerous shots towards officers. Officers returned fire, striking the suspect. Norman said additional force was used to take the suspect into custody.

There were no other people hurt in the gunfire – and no shooting victim was located.

Officials said the suspect is a 22-year-old Milwaukee man. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The suspect's rifle was recovered at the scene.

Chief Norman said the suspect was wanted for a shooting in which two people were wounded near 29th and Melvina on Tuesday, July 16.

The officers involved in this shooting are a 39-year-old man with more than five years of service, a 31-year-old man with more than four years of service, and a 25-year-old man with more than four years of service. They will be placed on administrative duty – which is standard procedure.

The Milwaukee Police Homicide Unit will be investigating this incident. Video related to this incident will be released at a later date.

This is a developing story.