Milwaukee police shooting; officials say incident captured on video

The Brief A Milwaukee police officer fatally shot a man following a traffic accident and altercation. Police and the deceased man's family offer conflicting accounts of the incident. Police Chief Norman stated video of the incident will be released within 15 days, with the family viewing it first.



A Milwaukee police officer fatally shot a man after a traffic accident and altercation near 47th and Mill Road on Thursday, Oct. 9. Milwaukee police say one thing about the incident and family members of the deceased, Elijah Wilks, say the opposite.

What happened? Milwaukee police said there is video of the incident.

Police presence at 49th and Mill, Milwaukee

Captured on video

What we know:

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said his department is going to follow its standard operating procedure #575. That says MPD will release video within 15 days of an officer-involved death. It could be before then too.

But first, the department will let the family of the deceased see the video within 48 hours.

Police presence at 49th and Mill, Milwaukee

For now, both sides are digging in. We are hearing from people who knew Wilks – and from the president of the Milwaukee Police Association, who said he visited the injured officer in the hospital.

What they're saying:

"I saw him personally. He has injuries to his face. There was blood in his face. So my officer did what he was trained to do. He defended himself, and then stopped the threat," said Alexander Ayala, Milwaukee Police Association President.

"They are not telling the truth. The story they posted is not the truth at all. Nobody got pistol whipped," said Unique, a friend of Wilks. "Whatever injuries he has, any injuries that may have happened did not come from Elijah. They were already so many feet away from each other."

Police union officials said the officer has been released from the hospital.