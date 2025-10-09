Milwaukee police shooting; officials say incident captured on video
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police officer fatally shot a man after a traffic accident and altercation near 47th and Mill Road on Thursday, Oct. 9. Milwaukee police say one thing about the incident and family members of the deceased, Elijah Wilks, say the opposite.
What happened? Milwaukee police said there is video of the incident.
Police presence at 49th and Mill, Milwaukee
Captured on video
What we know:
Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said his department is going to follow its standard operating procedure #575. That says MPD will release video within 15 days of an officer-involved death. It could be before then too.
But first, the department will let the family of the deceased see the video within 48 hours.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Police presence at 49th and Mill, Milwaukee
For now, both sides are digging in. We are hearing from people who knew Wilks – and from the president of the Milwaukee Police Association, who said he visited the injured officer in the hospital.
What they're saying:
"I saw him personally. He has injuries to his face. There was blood in his face. So my officer did what he was trained to do. He defended himself, and then stopped the threat," said Alexander Ayala, Milwaukee Police Association President.
"They are not telling the truth. The story they posted is not the truth at all. Nobody got pistol whipped," said Unique, a friend of Wilks. "Whatever injuries he has, any injuries that may have happened did not come from Elijah. They were already so many feet away from each other."
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Police union officials said the officer has been released from the hospital.
The Source: Information in this post was provided, in part, by the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee Police Association.