Off-duty Milwaukee police officer shoots, kills man after accident
MILWAUKEE - An off-duty Milwaukee police officer shot and killed a man after what investigators described as a "minor vehicle accident" on the city's north side Thursday morning, Oct. 9.
Shooting investigation
What they're saying:
It happened near 47th and Mill. The Milwaukee Police Department said the off-duty officer was on his way to work around 8:25 a.m. when it happened, and both drivers pulled over and got out of their vehicles.
While assessing the accident, MPD said the other driver – a 26-year-old man – pulled out a gun and hit the off-duty officers in the face with the weapon. The off-duty officer then drew his service weapon, and the two exchanged gunfire.
The 26-year-old man died at the scene. The off-duty officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the altercation. No one else was injured.
"How does a minor accident change into a deadly force situation? Unacceptable. We have to be better than this," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.
MPD identified the off-duty officer as a 40-year-old man with more than 21 years of service. The Milwaukee Police Association told FOX6 News that he has since been released from the hospital.
Scene of fatal shooting involving off-duty officer near 47th and Mill
Elijah Wilks
What they're saying:
Loved ones identified the 26-year-old man as Elijah Wilks. Tensions are high after a morning filled with grief and confusion.
"All this is like a shock. Still in shock, disbelief even," said Cardell Bonslater, Wilks' stepfather. "Why did you kill him? Why did you shoot him that many times? What is the reason?"
Elijah Wilks
Unique, a friend of Wilks', said she was on FaceTime with him at the time – and claims he didn't hit anyone with a gun.
"All I heard was get on the ground," she said. "It’s not the truth at all. It’s not the truth at all."
Captured on video
What's next:
The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will investigate the shooting with the West Allis Police Department as the lead agency. The off-duty officer will be placed on administrative duty, which is routine.
MPD said video of the incident will be released within 15 days.
The Source: The information in this post was gathered during a news conference held by the Milwaukee Police Department.