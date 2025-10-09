The Brief An off-duty Milwaukee police officer shot and killed a man on Thursday morning. It happened after what investigators described as a "minor vehicle accident." MPD said the man hit the off-duty officer with a gun, and they exchanged gunfire.



An off-duty Milwaukee police officer shot and killed a man after what investigators described as a "minor vehicle accident" on the city's north side Thursday morning, Oct. 9.

Shooting investigation

What they're saying:

It happened near 47th and Mill. The Milwaukee Police Department said the off-duty officer was on his way to work around 8:25 a.m. when it happened, and both drivers pulled over and got out of their vehicles.

While assessing the accident, MPD said the other driver – a 26-year-old man – pulled out a gun and hit the off-duty officers in the face with the weapon. The off-duty officer then drew his service weapon, and the two exchanged gunfire.

The 26-year-old man died at the scene. The off-duty officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the altercation. No one else was injured.

"How does a minor accident change into a deadly force situation? Unacceptable. We have to be better than this," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

MPD identified the off-duty officer as a 40-year-old man with more than 21 years of service. The Milwaukee Police Association told FOX6 News that he has since been released from the hospital.

Elijah Wilks

What they're saying:

Loved ones identified the 26-year-old man as Elijah Wilks. Tensions are high after a morning filled with grief and confusion.

"All this is like a shock. Still in shock, disbelief even," said Cardell Bonslater, Wilks' stepfather. "Why did you kill him? Why did you shoot him that many times? What is the reason?"

Unique, a friend of Wilks', said she was on FaceTime with him at the time – and claims he didn't hit anyone with a gun.

"All I heard was get on the ground," she said. "It’s not the truth at all. It’s not the truth at all."

Captured on video

What's next:

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will investigate the shooting with the West Allis Police Department as the lead agency. The off-duty officer will be placed on administrative duty, which is routine.

MPD said video of the incident will be released within 15 days.

