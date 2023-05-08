Milwaukee police shooting; 2 officers on administrative duty, 2 wounded

Two Milwaukee police officers remain on administrative duty after shooting two people on Friday night, May 5.

Officials say the officers were trying to break up crowds near Cesar Chavez and Scott on the city's south side around 11 p.m. Friday. That is when police say people began firing off guns – including fully-automatic weapons.

"Sometimes you hear, 1 or two shots that’s it, no, this was a lot," said Leony Velazquez, who lives nearby. "I don’t like it makes me feel very angry, sad, and then like because I live here, and I have four kids."

Police say a 22-year-old Greenfield man refused to drop his gun and was shot. He is expected to be OK.

"The officer gave the suspect several commands to drop the gun at which time the officer discharged his firearm subsequently striking the suspect," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

At around the same time nearby, police say a 17-year-old boy was ordered to drop his gun and refused. He was shot multiple times. Police say he is stable and recovering in the hospital. The Wauwatosa Police Department is investigating this particular shooting.

Family of those injured by police are now to be shown video of the incident within 48 hours. That is a new policy that went into effect this month – with video to be released within 15 days.

Milwaukee police have shot four people so far this year – two fatally. Officer Peter Jerving was killed in one of those incidents.