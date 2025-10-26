Milwaukee police shooting, man who fired at officers guilty at trial

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man who shot at police officers, who then shot him, was found guilty. The incident unfolded near 64th and Sheridan in March 2024. The 22-year-old man is scheduled to be sentenced in December.



A Milwaukee man, shot by police after he fired at officers, was found guilty at trial on Thursday, Oct. 23.

In Court:

Prosecutors initially charged Marquis Little, 22, with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for the March 2024 incident.

A jury found Little guilty at trial of the lesser charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, for what had been the attempted homicide charge. He was also found guilty of the lesser charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, for what had been one of the recklessly endangering charges. He was acquitted of the second recklessly endangering safety charge.

Court records show Little is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 16.

The backstory:

According to police, officers got several calls of shots fired around 11:15 p.m. that night. When they arrived at the scene, they found an armed man – since identified as Little – who ran from officers and ignored their commands to stop.

Officers chased Little about two blocks, during which body-worn camera video shows Little ignoring repeated commands from officers to stop running. At times, an officer warned Little that he would be tased or shot if he did not stop running.

Little ultimately fired two shots toward officers, according to police, and other officers returned fire – striking Little.

Little sustained what police described as life-threatening injuries. Officers provided medical attention, the video showed, until medical help arrived at the scene.

Police shooting near 64th and Sheridan, Milwaukee

No officers or other members of the community were injured. The suspect’s gun was recovered, and police said its serial number was "obliterated."

MPD said three officers were involved in the incident.