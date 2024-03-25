Milwaukee police shooting; man seriously injured

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded by police on Sunday night, March 24.

According to police, around 11:17 p.m. officers received several calls of shots fired near 64th and Sheridan. Upon arrival, officers located an armed man. He ran from the scene.

Officers pursued the man. During the encounter, the suspect discharged his firearm at the officers. Multiple officers returned fire, striking the suspect several times.

The suspect, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No officers or other members of the community were injured. The suspect’s firearm was recovered.

The three officers involved will be placed on administrative duty.

This incident is being investigated by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team. The Wauwatosa Police Department is the lead agency.