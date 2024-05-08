article

The Milwaukee Police Department released bodycam video on Wednesday as part of a community briefing in regard to the police shooting that happened near 64th and Sheridan in March.

Watch the entire community briefing on the Milwaukee Police Department YouTube channel. Viewer discretion is advised.

Police shot and wounded a 20-year-old Milwaukee man on Sunday night, March 24. That man has now been identified as Marquis Little.

According to police, around 11:15 p.m. that night, officers got several calls of shots fired near 64th and Sheridan. When they arrived at the scene, they found an armed man – since identified as Little – who ran from officers and ignored their commands to stop.

Officers chased Little about two blocks, during which bodycam video released Wednesday shows Little ignoring repeated commands from officers to stop running. At times, an officer warned Little that he would be tased or shot if he did not stop running.

The suspect ultimately fired two shots toward officers, according to police, and other officers returned fire – striking the 20-year-old man.

The 20-year-old Milwaukee man sustained life-threatening injuries. Officers provided medical attention, the video showed, until help arrived. Prosecutors charged Little with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

No officers or other members of the community were injured. The suspect’s gun was recovered; police said its serial number was "obliterated."

The three officers involved were a 24-year-old man with over five years of service, a 30-year-old man with over six years of service, and a 34-year-old man with over one year of service. The officers remain on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating the shooting. The Wauwatosa Police Department is the lead agency.