I-43 Milwaukee police chase, shooting; video released

The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday released video from the June officer-involved shooting on I-43.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the content of the videos, which can be watched in full on MPD's YouTube channel, disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Four Milwaukee teens are accused of multiple felonies in the case, which also involved a stolen vehicle pursuit.

Armed carjacking, pursuit

Police were on patrol near 17th and Vliet on June 20 when an officer spotted a white Chevrolet SUV that was stolen in an armed carjacking. When the officer tried to pull over the SUV, a criminal complaint states it briefly stopped – but then the driver made a U-turn and sped away.

It sparked a high-speed chase that stretched for several miles. The complaint states the SUV drove the wrong way down divided streets, almost hit a pedestrian and forced another vehicle to drive onto a curb. The pursuit then made its way onto I-43 northbound at Highland Boulevard.

Construction zone shooting

Prosecutors said the fleeing SUV sideswiped at least one vehicle as it wove in and out of traffic and into a construction zone. It crashed into a cement truck that was actively laying down cement near Burleigh Street, and officers pulled up behind the SUV with guns drawn.

Officers ordered the people inside to get out of the SUV, but the complaint states the driver instead put the SUV into reverse toward police. An officer then fired shots at the SUV, and the occupants were removed. Two of the six people inside were shot.

Charges filed

Prosecutors charged 18-year-old Semira Dean, 17-year-old Calveyon Jeans, 18-year-old Ashley Patterson and 17-year-old Tyrone Rogers with a combined 20 crimes. Two other people, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were also arrested at the scene; it is unclear if they will face charges.

Prosecutors said Jeans was the driver and was shot in the arm and jaw. Patterson, who was "visibly pregnant," had gunshot wounds to her head and back; the unborn baby did not survive. The other four people in the car included Dean, Rodgers, a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. They were also taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

A gun stolen from the personal car of a Waukesha County sheriff's deputy was found in the SUV, per the complaint. Police said the four teens were also involved in an attempted armed robbery before the pursuit.

Ongoing investigation

Norman said the officer that fired shots is a 25-year-old man with over four years of service. He was placed on administrative duty, per department policy. The West Allis Police Department will lead the investigation into the incident.

MPD disclaimer on Video Release Policy:

The Milwaukee Police Department’s Video Release Policy Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) 575, establishes criteria for when video evidence that captures officer-involved incidents that result in death or great bodily harm will be released to the public. This policy is intended to balance important interests, including the public’s interest in transparency and police accountability, the necessity of preserving the integrity of criminal and administrative investigations, and the privacy interests of individuals depicted in such videos (including victims, witnesses, bystanders, and the individuals against whom force is used). This policy creates a presumption of release. It is our goal to release video in officer involved incidents according to SOP 575 within 15 days of the incident.