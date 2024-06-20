Milwaukee police investigation on I-43 near Keefe; full freeway closure

A full freeway closure is underway on I-43 at W. Keefe Avenue because of a Milwaukee police investigation related to a shooting.

Milwaukee Fire Department Deputy Chief Travis Jones confirmed a person was shot but did not know the shooting victim’s status. Jones also said two people were transported to the hospital.

WisDOT cameras show a lengthy backup created by the traffic. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says its only involvement in this incident is freeway management, as requested by Milwaukee police.

Milwaukee police incident on I-43 near Keefe

Full freeway closure on I-43 near Keefe

