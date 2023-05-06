Milwaukee police shooting near Cesar Chavez and Scott, 2 wounded

Milwaukee police shot and wounded two people near Cesar Chavez and Scott on the city's south side late on Friday, May 5.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said around 11 p.m. Friday, officers were in the area due to large crowds that were demonstrating reckless behavior. Officers were trying to disperse the crowd when several individuals started firing shots.

Officers encountered a first armed individual who was firing shots. An officer gave several commands to drop the gun. At that point, the officer discharged his firearm. The 22-year-old Greenfield man was struck. He was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries -- and his handgun was recovered.

The officer involved in this incident is a 33-year-old male with over seven years of service. He has been placed on administrative duty. The Milwaukee Police Department Homicide Unit will be investigating this incident.

At roughly the same time, another officer encountered a separate armed individual. That officer gave the suspect several commands to stop at which time the officer discharged his firearm and striking the suspect. Chief Norman said the suspect is a 17-year-old Milwaukee male. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries – and is in stable condition. The teen's handgun was recovered.

Police shooting scene near Cesar Chavez and Scott, Milwaukee

The officer involved in the second incident is a 40-year-old male with over seven years of service. He, too, has been placed on administrative duty.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating this incident. The Wauwatosa Police Department will be the lead law enforcement agency in this investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.

There are no other reported injuries.

"Firing celebratory gunfire for any event is unacceptable. When these incidents occurred, several firearms were discharged in the vicinity including fully automatic firearms. We are thankful that no other individuals including our officers were injured by gunfire," Chief Norman said.

