Milwaukee police shooting near 34th and Wells; 66-year-old man dead

A 66-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a police shooting near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman told reporters around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call for an active shooter. When they arrived on the scene, officers encountered a 66-year-old Milwaukee man in a basement with other residents of the building. Norman said the man pointed a firearm at officers -- and an officer discharged his firearm, striking the man. The man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police presence near 34th and Wells, Milwaukee

The officer who discharged his weapon is a 38-year-old man with more than 19 years of service. He will be placed on administrative duty -- which is standard operating procedure.

A second officer, a 40-year-old man with more than 13 years of service, did not discharge his firearm.

This incident will be investigated by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team -- with the Oak Creek Police Department being the lead agency.

A community briefing will be released in the future.

This is a developing story.