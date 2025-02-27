Milwaukee police shooting near 27th and Wisconsin; video released

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Thursday released video from a shooting that wounded an officer and left an armed suspect dead earlier this month.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the content of the videos, which can be watched in full on MPD's YouTube channel, disturbing. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 12 near 27th and Wisconsin. Police said officers were called to the area for a suspect – since identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Stott – who was walking down the street firing shots.

Officers arrived, encountered Stott and told him to drop the gun. Stott refused, and shot toward officers. One officer was struck and wounded, while a different officer fatally shot the suspect.

Daniel Gonzales, the wounded 34-year-old officer, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. He was shot in the chest and the leg. Gonzales has since been released from the hospital.

The officer who shot Stott, a 37-year-old man with more than eight years of service. The officer was placed on administrative duty as is routine in officer-involved shootings.

Police video showed Gonzales getting out of the squad's front passenger seat before running across a field with his service weapon before he was shot. Video showed the other officer take cover behind the squad before shooting at Stott.

Dig deeper:

Less than 24 hours before the shooting, Stott reportedly spent hours at a church on Milwaukee's north side – hoping to "clear" it of demons.

Police arrived at Evolve Church, near 76th and Mill, after the church and a nearby business became concerned. An officer talked with Stott for nearly 10 minutes before calling in a mental health crisis team. That team talked with Stott for about 15 minutes.

MPD said no gun was found, and Stott didn't meet the criteria for an involuntary mental health commitment. He was free to go. His mental health history is unclear.

Stott served in the U.S. Marines for a little more than three years. Service records show he enlisted in 2018 and was discharged early in 2021 at the rank of private first class. He worked in a logistics regiment at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He received standard service awards but did not deploy overseas.

What's next:

The Oak Creek Police Department is leading the investigation into this shooting. The results of their probe will be released in the coming weeks.