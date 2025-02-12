Milwaukee police shooting: Suspect dead, officer wounded

The Brief Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said an armed unidentified male suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire with an officer. Another officer, who did not fire at the suspect, was seriously wounded. It happened around 11:50 a.m. near 27th and Wisconsin.



Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said an armed unidentified male suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire with an officer on Wednesday, Feb. 12. A different officer was seriously wounded.

What they're saying:

It happened around 11:50 a.m. near 27th and Wisconsin. Norman said officers were called to the area just before noon about the suspect who was walking down the street firing shots.

Officers arrived, encountered the man and told him to drop the gun. Norman said the suspect refused, and shot at officers. One officer returned fire, striking the male suspect.

Milwaukee police scene near 27th and Wisconsin

The suspect died. Norman said the gun, described as a semi-automatic rifle, was recovered at the scene.

Dig deeper:

A 34-year-old male officer was taken to Froedtert Hospital with serious injuries. MPD said he has over eight years of service.

The officer who shot the suspect, a 37-year-old man, was placed on administrative duty, which is routine. He also has more than eight years of service.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating the shooting, with the Oak Creek Police Department as the lead agency. The investigation is ongoing.

The Marquette University Police Department said it was called for assistance and there is no threat to the campus.

Officer support

What they're saying:

The head of the Milwaukee Police Association is asking people to keep the officer in their prayers.

"Our thoughts are with the injured officers and his family, and we stand united in our community ensuring the safety of both our officers and the public," MPA President Alexander Ayala said. "We ask for the community's support and prayers during this difficult time."

Neighbors respond

Local perspective:

With several businesses around, many people heard the gunshots.

Yolanda Nash was at her desk working at Amalgamated Transit Union when she heard a barrage of gunfire.

She ran to her co-workers, all confirming they heard the same thing.

They all looked outside to see two people on the ground. She said one person appeared to be getting CPR.

"Sitting at my computer writing up a report and then I heard like eight or nine gunshots," Nash said. "I got up and I went to the stairway and I asked the secretary and she said it sounded like gunshots."

Mayor Johnson social media post

What we know:

There's been mixed reaction on social media to a post on X from Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. It has since been deleted. It read: "My thoughts are with the Milwauke Police officer shot in the line of duty today. The entire incident, including the death of the suspect, is a tragedy."

The Milwaukee Police Association responded with the following statement:

"MPA President Alexander Ayala contacted the Mayor's office after seeing a social media post calling the death of a criminal who nearly killed one of our police officers today, a "tragedy." While we accept the Mayor's apology that he made in a call to President Ayala, we must make it clear that this sentiment, even in error, insults every Milwaukee Police officer who puts their life on the line for the city."