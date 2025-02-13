Milwaukee police shooting: Medical examiner ID's suspect killed

The Brief The man killed in an exchange of gunfire with Milwaukee police has been identified. The shooting happened Wednesday near 27th and Wisconsin. Another officer, who did not fire at the suspect, was seriously wounded.



A Milwaukee police officer is recovering after he was shot by an armed suspect on Wednesday. And the suspect, who died after another officer shot him, has now been identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Stott.

The backstory:

Police said the suspect, now identified as Stott, was firing shots from a semi-automatic rifle near 27th and Wisconsin.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officers arrived, encountered the man and told him to drop the gun. Norman said the man refused, and shot at officers. One officer returned fire, striking the suspect. The other officer was shot and wounded.

The wounded 34-year-old officer was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Two sources told FOX6 News he was shot in the torso and leg; he underwent surgery on Wednesday.

Related article

Local perspective:

Life was back to normal at Daddy's Soul Food & Grille on 27th Street on Thursday, but the memories of what employees witnessed is sticking with them.

"I go outside to see if I can help him, because my first instinct is he got shot by a stray bullet from a car. Not that there’s cops around," said Amber Smith.

Smith and Demetrious Over were working shortly before noon when the shooting unfolded.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"With an assault rifle, and with a dog with him. I’m looking – there was a police officer over there by the little garage, I seen him fire, and he shot the police officer," Over said.

"I was just hoping everyone was OK – that no one died and that – I don't know, honestly, it was a lot to take in at the time, seeing that actually happen in front of us," said Smith.

"Like seeing someone take their last breath in front of you – it's difficult – but you understand at the same time it happened. Things happen."

Dig deeper:

At a Milwaukee Police Department graduation on Thursday, Mayor Cavalier Johnson commended the officers and their actions.

"I think he’s in pretty good spirits – which I’m happy about. He’s got some way to go, but very happy about his progress there," he said.

What's next:

The Oak Creek Police Department is leading the investigation. The officer who shot and killed Stott is on administrative duty, which is routine.