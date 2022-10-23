Milwaukee man shot by police sentenced to probation

article

A Milwaukee man, shot by police during an incident in March, has been sentenced to probation.

Allen Dekeyser, 29, pleaded guilty on Oct. 20 to disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon) and operating a firearm with a controlled substance in his system – both misdemeanors. He was sentenced to 2 ½ years' probation the same day.

The Milwaukee Police Department released a community briefing related to the shooting. The briefing included partial body camera footage.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police were called to a home near 19th and Hampton on March 5. Dekeyser's wife said the two had gotten into an argument, and he grabbed a gun. She said he had been drinking and cut power to the house.

The woman was outside when two Milwaukee police officers arrived. She told them she was afraid Dekesyer might hurt himself. The video shows officers arriving at the scene and talking with her. She proceeded to give officers the key to the front door of the home and police attempt to make entry.

Body camera still from an officer involved shooting near 19th and Hampton

Police said a "Beware of Dog" sign blocks the view of one officer's body camera. Officers ordered Dekeyser repeatedly to show his hands, a criminal complaint states.

Officers with guns drawn opened the door of the home and were met by the armed man. One officer fired and hit the man, Dekeyser, in the face, according to the video released by police.

WARNING: The video below contains images that some viewers may find disturbing.

Dekeyser went to the hospital. Nearly two weeks later, he was charged in connection to the incident.

No officers or other members of the community were injured. Dekeyer's gun was recovered.