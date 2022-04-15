Milwaukee officer-involved shooting body camera footage released

article

In a community briefing video released Friday, April 15, Milwaukee police show the body camera footage of a March 9 officer-involved shooting near 19th and Hampton.

According to the video, the incident started as a domestic dispute that "escalated" when the man grabbed a gun.

The video shows officers arriving at the scene and communicating with the woman who called police. She proceeds to give officers the key to the front door of the home and police attempt to make entry.

Body camera still from an officer involved shooting near 19th and Hampton

Police with guns drawn open the door of the home and are met with an armed man. A 28-year-old officer with nine years of service fired his own gun at the man, hitting him in the face, according to the video released by police.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers or other members of the community were injured.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered.

The full body cam video can be seen on the Milwaukee police YouTube channel.

Viewer's discretion is advised as the scenes may be graphic to some.

