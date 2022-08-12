Milwaukee police officer injured, squad smashed: video

Milwaukee police arrested a man outside District 7 after he allegedly smashed police squad car windows and hit an officer in the head on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 33-year-old Julius Neylon with felony battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

MPD surveillance captured the moment Neylon allegedly walked up to the officer and hit him in the head with a metal pipe. A source shared the video with FOX6 News.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prosecutors say Neylon smashed the windows of two squad cars outside District 7. When police got outside to see the damage, Neylon was allegedly on the ground fighting with an officer.

According to investigators, Neylon bashed the officer in the head, which caused a "two-inch laceration" that required "staples and glue" to close. Prosecutors identified the officer as a 35-year-old man. He suffered a concussion.

Julius Neylon

It is not clear what motivated the alleged attack, according to officials.

Court records show Neylon has a criminal past that includes prior convictions for robbery and resisting an officer.