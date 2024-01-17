Milwaukee police officer shot, man accused headed to trial

A Milwaukee man accused of shooting and seriously injuring a police officer during a Jan. 2 standoff is headed to trial.

Harrel Martin pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 10 felonies – including multiple counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors accuse the 25-year-old of trying to kill Officer Dan Morrell and other members of the police tactical unit that responded to a home near 18th and Fairmount.

"Numerous gunshots can be heard and seen fired through that kitchen door," MPD Det. Alex Klabunde said in court Wednesday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A woman told police Martin choked her and threatened her with a gun. Klabunde said tactical enforcement unit officers first showed up and found Martin at the front door of the home; he was holed up with four children inside.

Klabunde said Martin was holding a black AR-15 rifle as he spoke with officers – the weapon sometimes on the ground. He said it was the second time gunshots were fired from inside the home that Morrell was shot.

Milwaukee Police Officer Dan Morrell released from the hospital

"Numerous gunshots are fired from within that residence, in their direction," the detective said.

Some officers returned fire and tried to get in through a back door when Morrell was shot. Klabunde said there were 13 bullet holes in that door, all above the door knob.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

After Wednesday's hearing, about two dozen members of the tactical unit filed out of the courtroom. Morrell was not one of them.

"Officer Morrell recovering, he's got a long road ahead of him," said MPD Capt. Brad Schlei.

Martin remains in custody on $1 million cash bond. He's scheduled for a bond hearing next month.