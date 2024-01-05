Milwaukee police officer shot; charges filed against Harrel Martin

article

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued criminal charges on Friday, Jan. 5 against Harrel Martin in connection with shooting at Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) officers and wounding one.

The incident happened Tuesday morning, Jan. 2 near 18th and Fairmount in Milwaukee.

A criminal complaint charges Martin with seven counts of Attempt First Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, one count of Strangulation and Suffocation, Domestic Abuse, Infliction of Physical Pain or Injury, one count of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Domestic Abuse, Infliction of Physical Pain or Injury and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Police officer shot, wounded near 18th and Fairmount, Milwaukee

MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said on Tuesday that officers were initially called for a domestic violence incident. When officers arrived at the home and tried to establish communication with the man, Norman said the man shot at officers and officers returned fire. Some officers relocated to the back of the home, where a second exchange of gunfire occurred – and an officer was shot. That officer was identified as Dan Morrell, 28, who has been with the Milwaukee Police Department for more than 16 years.

Norman said no one was struck by any officers' gunfire.

The suspect – who police said has a criminal history – refused to surrender at that time, and a tactical response team and crisis negotiators were called in.

The suspect surrendered without further incident around 12:40 p.m., according to police. There were four kids in the home at the time. The condition of those children is unclear, Norman said, and they were being checked by medical personnel.

Police presence near Green Bay and Fairmount after Milwaukee police officer was shot, wounded.

If convicted, officials say Martin could face up to 483 years, six months in prison – and could be fined up to $60,000.

Officials said Friday that Officer Morrell is recovering at a Milwaukee hospital from a broken femur and a nicked artery. Doctors are unsure of his recovery time – or whether he will ever have full mobility in his leg as he did before.

A Go Fund Me account has been established for Morrell.