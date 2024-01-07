Expand / Collapse search

Bail set for man charged in Milwaukee officer shooting

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:45PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Bail set for man charged in officer shooting

Bail is set at $1 million for a Milwaukee man charged in connection to a shooting of a police officer.

MILWAUKEE - Bail is set at $1 million for a Milwaukee man charged in connection of shooting a police officer.

25-year-old Harrel Martin appeared in court on Sunday, Jan. 7.

He is charged with seven counts, including first-degree intentional homicide.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prosecutors say he traded gunfire with officers on Jan. 2 during a stand-off. It led to 38-year-old officer Dan Morrel being injured.

Morrell is recovering from a broken femur and a nicked artery.

Related

Milwaukee police officer shot; charges filed against Harrel Martin
article

Milwaukee police officer shot; charges filed against Harrel Martin

A Milwaukee man is now charged in connection to the shooting of a police officer and standoff that unfolded Jan. 2 on the city's north side.