Bail set for man charged in Milwaukee officer shooting

Bail is set at $1 million for a Milwaukee man charged in connection of shooting a police officer.

25-year-old Harrel Martin appeared in court on Sunday, Jan. 7.

He is charged with seven counts, including first-degree intentional homicide.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prosecutors say he traded gunfire with officers on Jan. 2 during a stand-off. It led to 38-year-old officer Dan Morrel being injured.

Morrell is recovering from a broken femur and a nicked artery.