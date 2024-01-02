Milwaukee police officer shot, man arrested after standoff

A Milwaukee police officer was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect Tuesday morning, Jan. 2.

Police identified the suspect as a 25-year-old man, who was arrested after an hours-long standoff near 18th and Fairmount – not far from Lincoln Park.

MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said officers were initially called for a domestic violence incident. When officers arrived at the home and tried to establish communication with the man, Norman said the man shot at officers and officers returned fire. Some officers relocated to the back of the home, where a second exchange of gunfire occurred – and the officer was shot.

Norman said no one was struck by any officers' gunfire. The suspect – who police said has a criminal history – refused to surrender at that time, and a tactical response team and crisis negotiators were called in.

The suspect surrendered without further incident around 12:40 p.m., according to police. There were four kids in the home at the time. The condition of those children is unclear, Norman said, and they were being checked by medical personnel.

Police presence near Green Bay and Fairmount after Milwaukee police officer was shot, wounded.

Don Rice, the grandfather of the four children, told FOX6 News his heart sank when he found out they were in danger. He said he had concerns about his family's safety long before what transpired Tuesday.

"I’m at a loss of words right now," he said.

Rice said his daughter is the mother of the four children, and the 25-year-old man arrested is the children's father. He also alleged the suspect has a long history of domestic violence against the mother.

"He went live beating her on Facebook. Kicking in her stomach – she’s eight months pregnant," said Rice. "I’m glad they got him before I did."

Police scene near Green Bay and Fairmount

Others who live nearby said the gunfire sounded like a video game. Tyquana Payne said she was desperately trying to get to her aunt, who lives above the unit where it all happened.

"He came out and started shooting. Police started shooting him back," she said. "Just knowing that my family was upstairs was just so scary. It was like, ‘Oh my, Jesus.'"

Rice said he was relieved to learn all the children are OK, and he is thinking of all the officers involved.

Norman identified the wounded officer as a 38-year-old with more than 16 years of service. The officer was taken to a hospital, and the extent of their injuries is unclear. The Milwaukee Police Association president previously told FOX6 News the officer was reportedly shot in the leg. Norman said an additional officer sustained a minor injury and did not require treatment.

Criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney's office. The investigation is ongoing.

The crime scene is also near Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School. According to the school calendar, classes resumed Tuesday after the holiday break. In a statement, an MPS spokesperson said: "Out of an abundance of caution, students have been directed to remain in classrooms until the situation is resolved. Individuals will not be allowed in or out of the building until the situation is cleared by the police department."