Former Milwaukee Officer Nowak drunk at time of fatal crash: officials

Former Milwaukee Police Officer James Nowak was driving drunk – more than three times the legal limit – at the time of a fatal off-duty crash, the medical examiner's office confirmed Thursday.

The crash happened in Oak Creek – near Pennsylvania and College – on Dec. 3. Police said the 30-year-old Nowak collided with a semi that made a U-turn in front of him.

Nowak died of injuries sustained in that crash days later. The medical examiner said toxicology results placed his BAC at .241 – just over three times the legal .08 limit in Wisconsin.

James Nowak; Oak Creek crash near Pennsylvania and College

Nowak served on the Milwaukee Police Department for more than a decade.

At the crash site, a memorial including flowers and a flag went up after Nowak's death. FOX6 News learned through Nowak's family that he was an organ donor – and loved ones participated in an "honor walk" tribute for organ donors after his death.