The Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday, Jan. 3 requested permission to buy a new mobile command center.

It comes with the 2024 Republican National Convention fast approaching. The city of Milwaukee is looking to provide extra security for the event, and police said the new post would help keep convention-goers safe.

"This is a necessity to be able to have a unit that is actually on scene to orchestrate all of the moving pieces of an operation as it is occurring," MPD's Heather Hough.

The cost of the new command center is estimated at roughly $1.3 million. MPD said the money would come from a federal grant that will go toward RNC funding, but it is not yet clear what the total amount of that grant will be.