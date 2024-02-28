Milwaukee police chase, crash; squad hit, 2 officers hurt

article

A 24-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday night, Feb. 27, following a police chase and crash involving a Milwaukee Police Department squad. Three people, including two officers, were taken to the hospital.

According to police, around 5:40 p.m., officers observed a vehicle traveling recklessly near 20th and Orchard and attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, ran a red light at Muskego and Mitchell and collided with two vehicles – including an MPD squad.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. A firearm and suspected illegal narcotics were located in his vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle hit, identified as a 50-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Two officers, identified as a 38-year-old and a 51-year-old, were in the squad that was hit. They were also taken to the hospital.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.