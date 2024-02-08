Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police squad crash, department releases video

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee police released video from a September 2023 crash involving a squad car.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has released video from a 2023 hit-and-run crash that injured an officer.

It happened near 35th and Meinecke around 1:25 a.m. on Sept. 26. According to police, the officer was headed south and collided with an eastbound vehicle that was speeding and ran a stop sign.

The collision caused the squad car to spin around and face northbound, while the other vehicle involved ended up on the sidewalk.

The officer was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. MPD said the officer has since returned to work on full duty.

Police said the occupants of the other vehicle ran off after the crash; it is unclear whether any arrests have been made.