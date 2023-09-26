Milwaukee police squad crash; officer seriously injured

article

A Milwaukee police officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning, Sept. 26.

It happened around 1:25 a.m. near 35th and Meinecke.

According to police, the officer was traveling southbound on 35th Street, crossing Meinecke Avenue, when the squad collided with a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Meinecke Avenue.

Police say the other driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and disregarded a stop sign.

The collision caused the squad car to spin around and face northbound.

The other vehicle ended up on the sidewalk on the south side of Meinecke Avenue, against a tree. The occupants left the scene eastbound on foot.

The 41-year-old Milwaukee police officer was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.