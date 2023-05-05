Milwaukee police in city schools; element of GOP shared revenue plan

It is a debate about what it takes to keep your schools safe. If Republicans get their wish, Milwaukee police head back to Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS).

"It feels personal. It’s infuriating," said Cendi Tena of Leaders Igniting Transformation.

MPS stopped having school resource offices inside schools in 2016. Then in 2020, the district completely ended its contract with the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD). It is something Leaders Igniting Transformation fought for.

"Why, as a child, would I want to have a relationship with someone that thinks they need a gun in order to interact with me?" Tena asked.

The Republican plan would require MPS have at least 25 school resource officers. It is in exchange for allowing Milwaukee to vote on a referendum that would add a 2% city sales tax.

"We want to make sure that everybody is safe. I mean one of the easiest ways for us to have a safe community in Milwaukee is to make sure that young people realize that they’re not allowed to create mayhem and all kinds of problems around the community," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester).

"Our Republican legislators have decided that they must cripple Milwaukee taxpayers’ ability to self-govern," said Marva Herndon, MPS School Board President.

"Number one, we’re empowering the city to solve their own financial problems when they convince the residents that it’s the right thing to do," Vos said.

It will be up to the public to decide whether to add to the sale tax, but state lawmakers will decide whether police go back to MPS.

The police union tells FOX6 News it will help build relationships between officers and students.

Gov. Tony Evers threatened to veto the overall shared revenue bill. Evers said he wanted local communities to get more and get rid of the strings attached.

Speaker Vos said he hopes his chamber can vote on the plan by the middle of May.