Milwaukee police chief in crash, new video shows incident

New footage shows a dump truck hitting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman's squad SUV.

It happened back in November near 68th and Silver Spring. The crash happened just after 10 a.m.

In the video, the truck is unable to stop before hitting Norman’s SUV.

You can see Norman get out of the car and walk over to the sidewalk and sit down.

Witnesses said the chief left the scene in a neck brace.

Police Chief Norman sitting on sidewalk after crash

Just before it happened, the chief was speaking at a reckless driving event with Mayor Cavalier Johnson. While this wasn’t a reckless driving situation; the owners of the truck were cited for four brake violations.

Norman and the officer in the SUV were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after the crash.

They are both back at work and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.